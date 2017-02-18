Was it brother? Lover? Or crime gang?...

Was it brother? Lover? Or crime gang? N. Korea rumors abound

As Malaysian police continue their inquiry into the death of Kim Jong Nam, the outcast half brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, there's plenty of speculation surrounding what seems one of the stranger killings the world has recently seen. North Korea killed Kim Jong Nam because he planned to create an exile government around defectors, says one rumor.

