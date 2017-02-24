VX nerve agent used to kill Kim Jong ...

VX nerve agent used to kill Kim Jong Un's brother, Malaysia says

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: WTVR Richmond

In the span of a week, the story of Kim Jong Nam's death has morphed into a murder-mystery filled with palace intrigue and geopolitical ramifications, topped with the surrealist tinge of reality television. Kim was scheduled to catch a flight from Kuala Lumpur to the Chinese-administered city of Macau on Monday, February 13, when he "felt like someone grabbed or held his face from behind," according to Selangor State Criminal Investigations Department Chief Fadzil Ahmat.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTVR Richmond.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News After 5-year hiatus, North Korean officials pre... Feb 21 Prophet Atlantis 1
News [Kim Myong-sik] Reluctant to get back home mire... Feb 15 baithuocgiatruyen 1
News Ukraine, Korea mark silver jubilee of diplomacy Feb 13 UKRAINE WINS THE ... 1
News Pentagon calls North Korean weapons 'grave thre... Feb 13 James 1
News Glendale approves Korean 'comfort woman' statue... (Jul '13) Feb 11 Koreano 78
News BI: 240,000 Koreans in RP, but only one-sixth d... (Aug '07) Feb 6 Norm 230
News Donald Trump would speak with North Korea leader (May '16) Jan 29 Horacio 83
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Syria
  2. Iraq
  3. North Korea
  4. Libya
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,521 • Total comments across all topics: 279,142,258

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC