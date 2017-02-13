Using fox genitalia to find love in South Korea
Inside Kim Min-kyeong's handbag is a small, pink pouch containing a lucky charm that is supposed to lead her to the ideal partner. The object is said to deliver love to its possessor via powers derived from the spirit world.
|Ukraine, Korea mark silver jubilee of diplomacy
|13 hr
|UKRAINE WINS THE ...
|1
|Pentagon calls North Korean weapons 'grave thre...
|17 hr
|James
|1
|Glendale approves Korean 'comfort woman' statue... (Jul '13)
|Feb 11
|Koreano
|78
|BI: 240,000 Koreans in RP, but only one-sixth d... (Aug '07)
|Feb 6
|Norm
|230
|Donald Trump would speak with North Korea leader (May '16)
|Jan 29
|Horacio
|83
|Japan Seeks Reassurance About Security Alliance...
|Jan 28
|Ainu
|14
|Immigrants gripped by deportation fears with Tr...
|Jan 27
|Your friend
|49
