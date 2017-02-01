US Missile Defense Systems in South Korea to Go Ahead Under Trump
THAAD deployment of high altitude defensive missiles in South Korea will go ahead "as planned" under new U.S. President Donald Trump amid rising tensions between the U.S., North Korea and China. South Korea's Ministry of National Defense on Tuesday confirmed that the deployment of the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense system is a go, reported International Business Times .
