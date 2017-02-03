US Defense Sec'y. Mattis reassures Ja...

US Defense Sec'y. Mattis reassures Japanese on US support

U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis, left, talks with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, right, at the prime minister's office in Tokyo, Friday, Feb. 3, 2017. In an explicit warning to North Korea, U.S. Defense Secretary Mattis on Friday said any use of nuclear weapons by the North on the United States or its allies would be met with what he called an "effective and overwhelming" response.

Chicago, IL

