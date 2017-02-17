US, Asian foreign ministers meet, con...

US, Asian foreign ministers meet, condemn N.Korea

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Bangkok Post

The United States, South Korea and Japan on Thursday condemned North Korea's latest missile test and said they will enhance security cooperation in response. A joint statement by the nations' three top diplomats said the U.S. "remains steadfast" in its defence commitments to the two Asian allies, "backed by the full range of its nuclear and conventional defence capabilities."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangkok Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News [Kim Myong-sik] Reluctant to get back home mire... Feb 15 baithuocgiatruyen 1
News Ukraine, Korea mark silver jubilee of diplomacy Feb 13 UKRAINE WINS THE ... 1
News Pentagon calls North Korean weapons 'grave thre... Feb 13 James 1
News Glendale approves Korean 'comfort woman' statue... (Jul '13) Feb 11 Koreano 78
News BI: 240,000 Koreans in RP, but only one-sixth d... (Aug '07) Feb 6 Norm 230
News Donald Trump would speak with North Korea leader (May '16) Jan 29 Horacio 83
News Japan Seeks Reassurance About Security Alliance... Jan 28 Ainu 14
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. North Korea
  5. Hurricane
  1. Syria
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 28,932 • Total comments across all topics: 278,951,476

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC