US, Asian foreign ministers meet, condemn N.Korea
The United States, South Korea and Japan on Thursday condemned North Korea's latest missile test and said they will enhance security cooperation in response. A joint statement by the nations' three top diplomats said the U.S. "remains steadfast" in its defence commitments to the two Asian allies, "backed by the full range of its nuclear and conventional defence capabilities."
