UPDATE 1-Dubai's Emaar to recover $332 mln for hotel fire insurance claim

Feb 6 Dubai's Emaar Properties will recover 1.22 billion dirhams from an insurance claim for a fire that engulfed one of Dubai's most prominent hotel skyscrapers on New Year's Eve 2015, the developer said Monday. The luxury Address Downtown, owned by Emaar and located a few hundred metres away from the world's tallest building, has been closed since it caught fire 13 months ago.

Chicago, IL

