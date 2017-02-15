UN Security Council meeting sought over NKorea missile test

PYONGYANG, Korea, Democratic People's Republic Of - The United States, Japan and South Korea have requested urgent diplomatic talks at the United Nations on Monday over North Korea's latest ballistic missile launch, with Seoul condemning what it called "serious military and security threats" and predicting more such tests. A spokesman for the U.S. Mission to the United Nations said Sunday night that the meeting is expected to take place Monday.

