UN Security Council meeting sought ov...

UN Security Council meeting sought over NKorea missile test

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: The Chronicle Herald

PYONGYANG, Korea, Democratic People's Republic Of - The United States, Japan and South Korea have requested urgent diplomatic talks at the United Nations on Monday over North Korea's latest ballistic missile launch, with Seoul condemning what it called "serious military and security threats" and predicting more such tests. A spokesman for the U.S. Mission to the United Nations said Sunday night that the meeting is expected to take place Monday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ukraine, Korea mark silver jubilee of diplomacy 5 hr UKRAINE WINS THE ... 1
News Pentagon calls North Korean weapons 'grave thre... 8 hr James 1
News Glendale approves Korean 'comfort woman' statue... (Jul '13) Feb 11 Koreano 78
News BI: 240,000 Koreans in RP, but only one-sixth d... (Aug '07) Feb 6 Norm 230
News Donald Trump would speak with North Korea leader (May '16) Jan 29 Horacio 83
News Japan Seeks Reassurance About Security Alliance... Jan 28 Ainu 14
News Immigrants gripped by deportation fears with Tr... Jan 27 Your friend 49
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Iraq
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Pakistan
  1. Syria
  2. Al Franken
  3. Iran
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,524 • Total comments across all topics: 278,839,144

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC