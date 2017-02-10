Ultra Korea Aftermovie Out Now; 2017 Dates Confirmed

ULTRA Korea, the longest running ULTRA Worldwide event outside of Miami, has dropped a stunning 4K Aftermovie for its 2016 edition. With Early Bird tickets for this year's event already sold out, Advance tickets are now on sale for the landmark sixth edition of ULTRA Korea, which will be returning on June 10 & 11, 2017, to the South Korean capital of Seoul.

