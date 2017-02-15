U.S. will strengthen Pacific allies a...

U.S. will strengthen Pacific allies against North Korea hostility: official

A man walks past a TV screen broadcasting a news report on North Korea firing a ballistic missile into the sea off its east coast, at a railway station in Seoul, South Korea, February 12, 2017. The United States is committed to the security of its allies in the Pacific region and will bolster its allies there against any hostile actions from North Korea, a White House official said on Sunday.

