U.S. Policy on North Korea `Not Working,' Chinese Official Says
The U.S. policy of maintaining sanctions and military pressure on North Korea while refusing to talk to the country isn't working and will only make matters worse, a Chinese official said Saturday, venting Beijing's impatience with the stalemate over its isolated neighbor. "China just keeps on telling you this is not working, although we're going along with you," Fu Ying, who chairs the Foreign Affairs Committee of China's legislature and was a vice foreign minister until 2013, said at the Munich Security Conference.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News Max.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|[Kim Myong-sik] Reluctant to get back home mire...
|Feb 15
|baithuocgiatruyen
|1
|Ukraine, Korea mark silver jubilee of diplomacy
|Feb 13
|UKRAINE WINS THE ...
|1
|Pentagon calls North Korean weapons 'grave thre...
|Feb 13
|James
|1
|Glendale approves Korean 'comfort woman' statue... (Jul '13)
|Feb 11
|Koreano
|78
|BI: 240,000 Koreans in RP, but only one-sixth d... (Aug '07)
|Feb 6
|Norm
|230
|Donald Trump would speak with North Korea leader (May '16)
|Jan 29
|Horacio
|83
|Japan Seeks Reassurance About Security Alliance...
|Jan 28
|Ainu
|14
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC