TV footage appears to show deliberate attack on North Korean
In Malaysia, three people, two of them women and believed to be agents of North Korea, have been arrested on suspicion of assassinating Kim Jong-nam on the orders of his younger brother, the pudgy, murderous leader of that rogue state. The China Press reported that the arrested man is a North Korean national, but Malaysian police have not confirmed it, according to Kyodo.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|[Kim Myong-sik] Reluctant to get back home mire...
|Feb 15
|baithuocgiatruyen
|1
|Ukraine, Korea mark silver jubilee of diplomacy
|Feb 13
|UKRAINE WINS THE ...
|1
|Pentagon calls North Korean weapons 'grave thre...
|Feb 13
|James
|1
|Glendale approves Korean 'comfort woman' statue... (Jul '13)
|Feb 11
|Koreano
|78
|BI: 240,000 Koreans in RP, but only one-sixth d... (Aug '07)
|Feb 6
|Norm
|230
|Donald Trump would speak with North Korea leader (May '16)
|Jan 29
|Horacio
|83
|Japan Seeks Reassurance About Security Alliance...
|Jan 28
|Ainu
|14
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC