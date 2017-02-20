TV footage appears to show deliberate...

TV footage appears to show deliberate attack on North Korean

In Malaysia, three people, two of them women and believed to be agents of North Korea, have been arrested on suspicion of assassinating Kim Jong-nam on the orders of his younger brother, the pudgy, murderous leader of that rogue state. The China Press reported that the arrested man is a North Korean national, but Malaysian police have not confirmed it, according to Kyodo.

