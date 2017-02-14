Trump's Gripes Miss Root Cause of Kor...

Trump's Gripes Miss Root Cause of Korean Surplus, Analysts Say

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Bloomberg

As South Korea worries that U.S. criticism of its current-account surplus could spill over into foreign-exchange policy, researchers in Seoul say the imbalance has more to do with demographics than gaming the won. It's wrong to assume that a stronger Korean currency would significantly reduce the surplus, according to a paper from Korea University economists Shin Kwan-ho and Han Chi-rok.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bloomberg.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News [Kim Myong-sik] Reluctant to get back home mire... 15 min baithuocgiatruyen 1
News Ukraine, Korea mark silver jubilee of diplomacy Mon UKRAINE WINS THE ... 1
News Pentagon calls North Korean weapons 'grave thre... Mon James 1
News Glendale approves Korean 'comfort woman' statue... (Jul '13) Feb 11 Koreano 78
News BI: 240,000 Koreans in RP, but only one-sixth d... (Aug '07) Feb 6 Norm 230
News Donald Trump would speak with North Korea leader (May '16) Jan 29 Horacio 83
News Japan Seeks Reassurance About Security Alliance... Jan 28 Ainu 14
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hong Kong
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Hurricane
  1. Syria
  2. Toyota
  3. Pakistan
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,621 • Total comments across all topics: 278,881,393

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC