Toshiba to unveil nuclear writedown as it scrambles for cash

Read more: Reuters

Toshiba warned of a potential writedown in December, a year after a $1.3 billion accounting scandal. Sources familiar with the matter say the charge will be as high as 700 billion yen - a sum that would wipe out the group's shareholder equity.

Chicago, IL

