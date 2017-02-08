Tillerson stresses cooperation in cal...

Tillerson stresses cooperation in calls with Australia, Japan, South Korea

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: The Japan Times

U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson has underscored Washington's intent to strengthen ties with Australia and South Korea, the State Department said Tuesday, a move aimed at reassuring allies unnerved by the campaign rhetoric of new President Donald Trump. In separate calls with counterparts from the longtime allies, they agreed to work closely to tackle threats from North Korea's nuclear ambitions and increased tensions in the East and South China seas, State Department spokesman Mark Toner said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Japan Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News BI: 240,000 Koreans in RP, but only one-sixth d... (Aug '07) Mon Norm 230
News Donald Trump would speak with North Korea leader (May '16) Jan 29 Horacio 83
News Japan Seeks Reassurance About Security Alliance... Jan 28 Ainu 14
News Immigrants gripped by deportation fears with Tr... Jan 27 Your friend 49
News Japan eyes trilateral talks with China, South K... Jan 21 Ainu 22
News Bizarre political scandal Jan 20 LKL 2
News Glendale approves Korean 'comfort woman' statue... (Jul '13) Jan 16 Hongdae Hunk 77
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. American Idol
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Gunman
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Tornado
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kanye West
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,887 • Total comments across all topics: 278,661,634

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC