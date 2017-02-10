This new battery runs on seawater
There have been so many new approaches to batteries lately that it's hard to keep track of them all, but most of them have one thing in common: they are all cheaper and safer than lithium-ion batteries. Listen, lithium-ion batteries are the best we've got on the market right now.
Start the conversation, or Read more at TreeHugger.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ukraine, Korea mark silver jubilee of diplomacy
|28 min
|UKRAINE WINS THE ...
|1
|Pentagon calls North Korean weapons 'grave thre...
|3 hr
|James
|1
|Glendale approves Korean 'comfort woman' statue... (Jul '13)
|Feb 11
|Koreano
|78
|BI: 240,000 Koreans in RP, but only one-sixth d... (Aug '07)
|Feb 6
|Norm
|230
|Donald Trump would speak with North Korea leader (May '16)
|Jan 29
|Horacio
|83
|Japan Seeks Reassurance About Security Alliance...
|Jan 28
|Ainu
|14
|Immigrants gripped by deportation fears with Tr...
|Jan 27
|Your friend
|49
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC