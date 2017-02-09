The North Korean red line: George Will

In this Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017 photo, a South Korean protester stands in front of a cartoon depicting U.S. President Donald Trump during a rally against U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis' visit, in front of the government complex in Seoul, South Korea. In his first public remarks abroad as Mattis is criticizing North Korea for provocative acts that require new consultations with Japan and South Korea.

Start the conversation, or Read more at OregonLive.com.