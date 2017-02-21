The nerve toxin reportedly used on Ki...

The nerve toxin reportedly used on Kim Jong Un's half-brother takes only a single, oily drop to kill

On February 13 in a Malaysian airport, two women allegedly sprayed poison onto Kim Jong-nam - the exiled half-brother of North Korea's ruler, Kim Jong Un - leading to Jong-nam's untimely death. South Korean and US officials believe North Korean agents assassinated Jong-nam, according to Reuters , and on Friday, Malaysian police said they'd found VX nerve gas on his eyes and face .

