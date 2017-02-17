Syrian government forces press attack...

Syrian government forces press attack on Damascus outskirts: monitors, medic

18 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

Syrian government forces fired rockets at a rebel-held area on Damascus's outskirts on Sunday, pressing an attack that began the day before and has killed up to 16 people, a medical worker and war monitors said. The medical worker and the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said it was the biggest attack on the Qaboun area, to the city's northeast, in at least two years.

