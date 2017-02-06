Statement of the Embassy of the Republic of Korea to the Republic of...
President Rodrigo R. Duterte speaks with South Korean Ambassador to the Philippines Kim Jae-Shin and Choi Kyung-in , wife of slain South Korean businessman Jee Ick Joo, during their meeting at the Music Room in MalacaA ang, In January. The Embassy of the Republic of Korea in the Republic of the Philippines prays for the repose of soul of the Korean businessman Mr. Jee Ick-joo who was kidnapped and murdered last October 18in Angeles City and extends its sincere condolences and consolation to the bereaved family of the victim.
