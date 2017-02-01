Special prosecutors seek to search South Korean president's office: Yonhap

People march toward the Presidential Blue House during a protest demanding South Korean President Park Geun-hye's resignation in Seoul, South Korea, January 7, 2017. Special prosecutors in South Korea plan to execute a search warrant on President Park Geun-hye's office on Friday, the Yonhap News Agency said, but a presidential Blue House official said they would not be allowed to carry out the search.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.