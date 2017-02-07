South Korea's prosecutor indicts form...

South Korea's prosecutor indicts former top president aide and ex-minister

Seoul: South Korea's special prosecutor has indicted a former culture minister and a former top aide to President Park Geun-hye on charges of abuse of power, coercion and perjury for their role in drafting a blacklist of dissenting artists, a spokesman said. The indictments are the latest twist in a corruption scandal that has gripped the country for months and led to the impeachment of Park by parliament in December.

