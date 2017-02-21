South Korea's Lotte Group approves la...

South Korea's Lotte Group approves land swap for THAAD missile defense

10 hrs ago

FILE PHOTO: A Terminal High Altitude Area Defense interceptor is launched during a successful intercept test, in this undated handout photo provided by the U.S. Department of Defense, Missile Defense Agency. U.S. Department of Defense, Missile Defense Agency/Handout... The board of an affiliate of South Korea's Lotte Group approved a land swap with the government on Monday that will enable authorities to deploy a controversial U.S. missile defense system, the defense ministry said.

Chicago, IL

Comments made yesterday: 22,540 • Total comments across all topics: 279,186,647

