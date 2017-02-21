South Korea's Lotte approves golf cou...

South Korea's Lotte approves golf course site for THAAD deployment

The board of an affiliate of South Korea's Lotte Group approved a land swap with the government on Monday that will enable authorities to deploy a controversial US missile defence system, the defence ministry said. The government decided last year to deploy the US Terminal High Altitude Area Defence system, in response to North Korea's missile threat, on land that is part of a golf course owned by Lotte in the Seongju region, southeast of Seoul.

