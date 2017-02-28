South Korea's Jeju airlines forgoes Fukushima Airport due to radiation fears
South Korean low-cost carrier Jeju Air has decided not to use Fukushima Airport for planned chartered flights between South Korea and northeastern Japan due to crew fears of radiation, officials said Tuesday. The carrier will switch to Sendai International Airport in Miyagi Prefecture to operate the flights between Incheon International Airport and northeastern Japan from March, according to the officials.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Japan Times.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Korean-American victorious at Spirit Awards
|1 hr
|Ram
|1
|After 5-year hiatus, North Korean officials pre...
|Feb 21
|Prophet Atlantis
|1
|[Kim Myong-sik] Reluctant to get back home mire...
|Feb 15
|baithuocgiatruyen
|1
|Ukraine, Korea mark silver jubilee of diplomacy
|Feb 13
|UKRAINE WINS THE ...
|1
|Pentagon calls North Korean weapons 'grave thre...
|Feb 13
|James
|1
|Glendale approves Korean 'comfort woman' statue... (Jul '13)
|Feb 11
|Koreano
|78
|BI: 240,000 Koreans in RP, but only one-sixth d... (Aug '07)
|Feb 6
|Norm
|230
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC