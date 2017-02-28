South Korea's Jeju airlines forgoes F...

South Korea's Jeju airlines forgoes Fukushima Airport due to radiation fears

South Korean low-cost carrier Jeju Air has decided not to use Fukushima Airport for planned chartered flights between South Korea and northeastern Japan due to crew fears of radiation, officials said Tuesday. The carrier will switch to Sendai International Airport in Miyagi Prefecture to operate the flights between Incheon International Airport and northeastern Japan from March, according to the officials.

