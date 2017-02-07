South Korea's Biggest Sea Carrier Att...

South Korea's Biggest Sea Carrier Attempts Recovery After Hanjin Disaster 2 hours ago

Hyundai Merchant Marine Co., South Korea's biggest sea carrier, said it will post losses through the first half of 2018 as the container-shipping industry attempts to recover from Hanjin Shipping Co.' s bankruptcy and years of excess capacity.

Chicago, IL

