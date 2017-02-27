South Koreans take to the streets to protest Park presidency

Supporters of President Park Geun-hye gather in central Seoul on Feb. 25 2017 demanding that the Constitutional Court reject her impeachment Meanwhile in South Korea's capital - tens of thousands of people have turned out for another protest against President Park Geu-hye. The scandal broke previous year when Park was accused of colluding with her friend Choi Soon-sil to pressure big businesses to donate funds to two foundations set up to back the president's policy initiatives.

