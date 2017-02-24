South Koreans Cut Spending as Household Income Growth Slows
South Korean household income grew at the slowest pace on record last year and spending fell for the first time, underscoring the challenge facing policy makers as they try to ignite a sluggish economy. Households' average monthly income increased 0.6 percent in 2016 from the previous year to 4.4 million won , the smallest gain since the statistics office began compiling the data in 2003.
