South Korean independent counsel reviews extending probe into presidential scandal

1 hr ago Read more: Xinhuanet

South Korean prosecutors independently investigating the scandal involving impeached President Park Geun-hye said Monday the team is reviewing whether to extend the probe into the corruption scandal. Lee Kyu-chul, spokesman of the special prosecutors, told a press briefing that the team is positively considering a request to extend its probe into the scandal because there is still shortage in the investigation.

Chicago, IL

