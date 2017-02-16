South Korean court approves arrest of...

South Korean court approves arrest of Samsung heir

4 hrs ago

Lee Jae-yong, the vice chairman of Samsung Electronics, center, is questioned by reporters upon his arrival for a hearing at the Seoul Central District Court in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017. A South Korean court has begun deliberating on whether to issue an arrest warrant for the Samsung heir accused of offering bribes to the country's president and her close friend.

Chicago, IL

