South Korea, US agree to push missile...

South Korea, US agree to push missile defence system

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Channelnewsasia.com

Hwang Kyo-Ahn and US Defence Secretary James Mattis confirmed that the two allies will go ahead with the installation of the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense system in the South this year as planned. US Defence Secretary James Mattis shakes hands with South Korea's acting President Hwang Kyo-ahn prior to their meeting at the Government Complex in Seoul.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Donald Trump would speak with North Korea leader (May '16) Jan 29 Horacio 83
News Japan Seeks Reassurance About Security Alliance... Jan 28 Ainu 14
News Immigrants gripped by deportation fears with Tr... Jan 27 Your friend 49
News Japan eyes trilateral talks with China, South K... Jan 21 Ainu 22
News Bizarre political scandal Jan 20 LKL 2
News Glendale approves Korean 'comfort woman' statue... (Jul '13) Jan 16 Hongdae Hunk 77
News SKorea shuts website mapping women of childbear... Dec '16 Xstain Fatwass Ce... 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. American Idol
  2. NASA
  3. Fort Hood
  4. Iraq
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,360 • Total comments across all topics: 278,503,808

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC