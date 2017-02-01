South Korea, US agree to push missile defence system

Hwang Kyo-Ahn and US Defence Secretary James Mattis confirmed that the two allies will go ahead with the installation of the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense system in the South this year as planned. US Defence Secretary James Mattis shakes hands with South Korea's acting President Hwang Kyo-ahn prior to their meeting at the Government Complex in Seoul.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.