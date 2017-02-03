South Korea to strengthen battery saf...

South Korea to strengthen battery safety rules after Note 7 fires

Read more: Reuters

An exchanged Samsung Electronics' Galaxy Note 7 is seen at company's headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, October 13, 2016. South Korea said on Monday it will strengthen lithium-ion battery safety requirements and conduct regular inspections to avoid repeats of fires which forced Samsung Electronics Co Ltd to withdraw its premium Galaxy Note 7 handset.

Chicago, IL

