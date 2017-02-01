South Korea to Buy AIM-9X-2 Sidewinde...

South Korea to Buy AIM-9X-2 Sidewinder and AGM-65G-2 Maverick Missiles

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: DefenceTalk News

A Navy and Air Force AIM-9X Sidewinder Air Intercept Missile launches from the Army's Multi-Mission Launcher during a recent Indirect Fire Protection Capability test at White Sands Missile Range, New Mexico. The State Department has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to the Republic of Korea for AIM-9X-2 Sidewinder missiles and related support.

Start the conversation, or Read more at DefenceTalk News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Donald Trump would speak with North Korea leader (May '16) Jan 29 Horacio 83
News Japan Seeks Reassurance About Security Alliance... Jan 28 Ainu 14
News Immigrants gripped by deportation fears with Tr... Jan 27 Your friend 49
News Japan eyes trilateral talks with China, South K... Jan 21 Ainu 22
News Bizarre political scandal Jan 20 LKL 2
News Glendale approves Korean 'comfort woman' statue... (Jul '13) Jan 16 Hongdae Hunk 77
News SKorea shuts website mapping women of childbear... Dec '16 Xstain Fatwass Ce... 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Mexico
  1. American Idol
  2. NASA
  3. Fort Hood
  4. China
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,689 • Total comments across all topics: 278,513,733

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC