South Korea to Buy AIM-9X-2 Sidewinder and AGM-65G-2 Maverick Missiles

A Navy and Air Force AIM-9X Sidewinder Air Intercept Missile launches from the Army's Multi-Mission Launcher during a recent Indirect Fire Protection Capability test at White Sands Missile Range, New Mexico. The State Department has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to the Republic of Korea for AIM-9X-2 Sidewinder missiles and related support.

