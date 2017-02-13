South Korea sounds out Thai medical h...

South Korea sounds out Thai medical hub project

South Korea has expressed interest in joining the Thailand Medical Hub Project and proposed Thailand grants long-stay visas to its citizens aged over 50. Health Service Support Department director-general Visit Tangnapakorn said South Korea had asked Thai authorities to issue long-stay visas to its people who visited Thailand for medical tourism and recreational purposes. The visa extension was part of a project aiming to promote Thailand as Asean's medical hub.

