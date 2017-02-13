South Korea sounds out Thai medical hub project
South Korea has expressed interest in joining the Thailand Medical Hub Project and proposed Thailand grants long-stay visas to its citizens aged over 50. Health Service Support Department director-general Visit Tangnapakorn said South Korea had asked Thai authorities to issue long-stay visas to its people who visited Thailand for medical tourism and recreational purposes. The visa extension was part of a project aiming to promote Thailand as Asean's medical hub.
