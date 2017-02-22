South Korea resumes loudspeaker operations after Kim Jong Nam assassination
South Korea has resumed loudspeaker broadcasts across the demilitarized zone to inform North Koreans of the assassination of Kim Jong Nam . A South Korean military official told local news service EDaily on Thursday, local time, loudspeaker broadcasts about the assassination have begun so North Korean soldiers and civilians living near the border could hear details of the attack.
