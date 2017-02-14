South Korea prosecutor says secured a...

South Korea prosecutor says secured additional evidence against Samsung chief

13 hrs ago

South Korea's special prosecutor's office said on Wednesday it had expanded charges against Samsung Group chief Jay Y. Lee to include hiding the proceeds of a criminal act before it decided to seek a warrant for his arrest. Samsung Group chief, Jay Y. Lee, leaves after attending a court hearing to review a detention warrant request against him at the Seoul Central District Court in Seoul, South Korea, January 18, 2017.

Chicago, IL

