South Korea prosecution to decide on Samsung chief arrest warrant by Wednesday

Samsung Group chief, Jay Y. Lee, leaves after attending a court hearing to review a detention warrant request against him at the Seoul Central District Court in Seoul, South Korea, January 18, 2017. South Korean special prosecutor's office said it will decide by no later than Wednesday on whether to request an arrest warrant for Samsung Group [SAGR.UL] chief Jay Y. Lee.

