South Korea: H5N6 bird flu confirmed at Han River jetty

South Korea confirmed Saturday the outbreak of bird flu in Seoul, the first time in two years for the pandemic to spread to the capital. The dead body of a Great Crested Grebe water bird was found at a Han River jetty in Seongdong Ward, central Seoul, on Monday, and it was sent to the National Institute of Environmental Research for study.

