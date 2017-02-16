South Korea approves arrest of Samsun...

South Korea approves arrest of Samsung's leader - CNET

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: CNet News

The reported ruling reverses last month's decision to not arrest Samsung Vice Chairman Jay Y. Lee for alleged bribery. A South Korean court on Friday approved a warrant for the arrest of Jay Y. Lee, the acting head of Samsung Group, in connection with a political scandal in the country, according to reports from Dow Jones and the Associated Press .

Start the conversation, or Read more at CNet News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News [Kim Myong-sik] Reluctant to get back home mire... Wed baithuocgiatruyen 1
News Ukraine, Korea mark silver jubilee of diplomacy Feb 13 UKRAINE WINS THE ... 1
News Pentagon calls North Korean weapons 'grave thre... Feb 13 James 1
News Glendale approves Korean 'comfort woman' statue... (Jul '13) Feb 11 Koreano 78
News BI: 240,000 Koreans in RP, but only one-sixth d... (Aug '07) Feb 6 Norm 230
News Donald Trump would speak with North Korea leader (May '16) Jan 29 Horacio 83
News Japan Seeks Reassurance About Security Alliance... Jan 28 Ainu 14
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Hurricane
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,125 • Total comments across all topics: 278,926,115

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC