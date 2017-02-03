Shin Godzilla International Exclusive...

Shin Godzilla International Exclusive: Korean Info, Trailer and High-Res Pics from MediaCastle

16 hrs ago Read more: SciFi Japan

SHIN GODZILLA will be released in Korea this March. The exact release date has not yet been revealed, but it is estimated to be early in the month.

