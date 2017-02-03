Shin Godzilla International Exclusive: Korean Info, Trailer and High-Res Pics from MediaCastle
SHIN GODZILLA will be released in Korea this March. The exact release date has not yet been revealed, but it is estimated to be early in the month.
