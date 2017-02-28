Seoul intel: Key Pyongyang security official held, five underlings executed by anti-aircraft fire
A man watches a public TV screen showing a file image of North Korea's state security minister, Kim Won Hong, who had been seen as close to leader Kim Jong Un, at the Seoul Railway Station on Feb. 3. North Korea executed five senior security officials with anti-aircraft guns because they made false reports that 'enraged' leader Kim Jong Un, South Korea's spy agency said Monday. The spy agency told lawmakers that five North Korean officials in the department of recently purged Kim Won Hong were executed by anti-aircraft guns because of the false reports to Kim, South Korean lawmaker Lee Cheol-woo said.
