Second strain of foot-and-mouth disease confirmed in South Korea

A health officer checks a cattle in a farm in Gimje as a preventive measure against foot-and-mouth disease after South Korea on Monday confirmed a case of food-and-mouth at a dairy farm elsewhere in the country, South Korea, February 6, 2017. Moon Yo-han/News1 via A second strain of foot-and-mouth disease has been confirmed at a dairy farm in South Korea, three days after an outbreak was first reported, the country's agriculture ministry said on Thursday.

