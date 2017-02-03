Samsung in talks with Japan's Murata for S8 batteries - Nikkei
A flag bearing the logo of Samsung Electronics is pictured at its headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, November 29, 2016. The Galaxy S8 will replace Samsung's Galaxy Note 7, which was recalled globally last year after battery defects led to numerous phones catching fire.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Donald Trump would speak with North Korea leader (May '16)
|Jan 29
|Horacio
|83
|Japan Seeks Reassurance About Security Alliance...
|Jan 28
|Ainu
|14
|Immigrants gripped by deportation fears with Tr...
|Jan 27
|Your friend
|49
|Japan eyes trilateral talks with China, South K...
|Jan 21
|Ainu
|22
|Bizarre political scandal
|Jan 20
|LKL
|2
|Glendale approves Korean 'comfort woman' statue... (Jul '13)
|Jan 16
|Hongdae Hunk
|77
|SKorea shuts website mapping women of childbear...
|Dec '16
|Xstain Fatwass Ce...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC