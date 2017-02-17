Samsung Heir Tries To Avert Arrest

The billionaire heir to Samsung, South Korea's most successful and best known conglomerate, made his second attempt Thursday to block efforts by prosecutors to arrest him on bribery and other charges in connection with a corruption scandal that has engulfed the country's president. A court hearing on whether to issue an arrest warrant for Lee Jae-yong, vice chairman at Samsung Electronics Co., dragged on for more than seven hours behind closed doors at Seoul Central District Court, highlighting how much prosecutors and the Samsung heir have at stake.

