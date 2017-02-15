Samsung heir questioned again over bribery allegations amid scandal

The de facto leader of Samsung, South Korea's largest business group, was quizzed for a second time Monday on charges of bribery, as special prosecutors here accelerated their probe into an influence-peddling scandal centered on President Park Geun-hye. Lee Jae-yong, vice chairman of Samsung Electronics Co., appeared before the probe team's office in southern Seoul to undergo questioning over the controversial merger of the conglomerate's two affiliates in 2015.

