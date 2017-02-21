Samsung Elec to strengthen controls f...

Samsung Elec to strengthen controls for donations amid political scandal

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Channelnewsasia.com

Tech giant Samsung Electronics Co Ltd said on Friday it will strengthen controls for financial support made to third-parties, after its vice chairman was arrested in a graft scandal that could topple South Korea's president. Samsung Group chief, Jay Y. Lee arrives at the office of the independent counsel team in Seoul, South Korea, February 22, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News After 5-year hiatus, North Korean officials pre... Feb 21 Prophet Atlantis 1
News [Kim Myong-sik] Reluctant to get back home mire... Feb 15 baithuocgiatruyen 1
News Ukraine, Korea mark silver jubilee of diplomacy Feb 13 UKRAINE WINS THE ... 1
News Pentagon calls North Korean weapons 'grave thre... Feb 13 James 1
News Glendale approves Korean 'comfort woman' statue... (Jul '13) Feb 11 Koreano 78
News BI: 240,000 Koreans in RP, but only one-sixth d... (Aug '07) Feb 6 Norm 230
News Donald Trump would speak with North Korea leader (May '16) Jan 29 Horacio 83
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Iraq
  3. North Korea
  4. Pakistan
  5. Zimbabwe
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,903 • Total comments across all topics: 279,131,001

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC