Saccone files paperwork for U.S. Senate run

State Rep. Rick Saccone, R-Elizabeth, elected to the state Legislature in 2010, is the first Republican to file paperwork with the Federal Election Commission for a possible run against U.S. Sen. Bob Casey, a Democrat.

