S. Koreans make unauthorized contact with N. Koreans in China
Officials from South and North Korean civic groups met in China on Tuesday to discuss ways to promote exchanges between the two Koreas despite Seoul's opposition to their unauthorized contact. The two Koreas' committees for the joint implementation of the June 15 summit declaration kicked off a two-day conference that runs through Wednesday in Shenyang, according to an official from South Korea.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Korea Herald.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|BI: 240,000 Koreans in RP, but only one-sixth d... (Aug '07)
|Mon
|Norm
|230
|Donald Trump would speak with North Korea leader (May '16)
|Jan 29
|Horacio
|83
|Japan Seeks Reassurance About Security Alliance...
|Jan 28
|Ainu
|14
|Immigrants gripped by deportation fears with Tr...
|Jan 27
|Your friend
|49
|Japan eyes trilateral talks with China, South K...
|Jan 21
|Ainu
|22
|Bizarre political scandal
|Jan 20
|LKL
|2
|Glendale approves Korean 'comfort woman' statue... (Jul '13)
|Jan 16
|Hongdae Hunk
|77
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC