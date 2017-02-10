S. Korea prosecutors push again to search Park's compound
Judges of the Constitutional Court sit during a hearing on whether to confirm the impeachment of President Park Geun-hye, at the Court in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017. Prosecutors say South Korea's impeached president has canceled plans to undergo questioning to protest leaks to the media about her investigation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|BI: 240,000 Koreans in RP, but only one-sixth d... (Aug '07)
|Feb 6
|Norm
|230
|Donald Trump would speak with North Korea leader (May '16)
|Jan 29
|Horacio
|83
|Japan Seeks Reassurance About Security Alliance...
|Jan 28
|Ainu
|14
|Immigrants gripped by deportation fears with Tr...
|Jan 27
|Your friend
|49
|Japan eyes trilateral talks with China, South K...
|Jan 21
|Ainu
|22
|Bizarre political scandal
|Jan 20
|LKL
|2
|Glendale approves Korean 'comfort woman' statue... (Jul '13)
|Jan 16
|Hongdae Hunk
|77
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC