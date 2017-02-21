S.Korea finmin says will seek meeting with U.S. Treasury chief
Feb 22 South Korea's finance minister said on Wednesday he will seek a meeting with U.S. Treasury Secretary, Steven Mnuchin, during the upcoming Group of 20 meeting of finance ministers and central bank governors. Finance Minister Yoo Il-ho said "face-to-face time" with Mnuchin will make it easier for the two to discuss "deeper issues," to reporters on the sidelines of an event in Seoul.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|After 5-year hiatus, North Korean officials pre...
|Tue
|Prophet Atlantis
|1
|[Kim Myong-sik] Reluctant to get back home mire...
|Feb 15
|baithuocgiatruyen
|1
|Ukraine, Korea mark silver jubilee of diplomacy
|Feb 13
|UKRAINE WINS THE ...
|1
|Pentagon calls North Korean weapons 'grave thre...
|Feb 13
|James
|1
|Glendale approves Korean 'comfort woman' statue... (Jul '13)
|Feb 11
|Koreano
|78
|BI: 240,000 Koreans in RP, but only one-sixth d... (Aug '07)
|Feb 6
|Norm
|230
|Donald Trump would speak with North Korea leader (May '16)
|Jan 29
|Horacio
|83
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC