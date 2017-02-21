S.Korea finmin says will seek meeting...

S.Korea finmin says will seek meeting with U.S. Treasury chief

Feb 22 South Korea's finance minister said on Wednesday he will seek a meeting with U.S. Treasury Secretary, Steven Mnuchin, during the upcoming Group of 20 meeting of finance ministers and central bank governors. Finance Minister Yoo Il-ho said "face-to-face time" with Mnuchin will make it easier for the two to discuss "deeper issues," to reporters on the sidelines of an event in Seoul.

